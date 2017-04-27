FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Suncor posts Q1 profit on higher crude prices
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 12:54 AM / 4 months ago

Canada's Suncor posts Q1 profit on higher crude prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil and gas company, posts quarterly operating profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher global crude prices.

Suncor's operating profit, which excludes one-time items, was C$812 million, or 49 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$500 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, from a year earlier.

The company reported net earnings of C$1.35 billion or 81 Canadian cents per share in the first-quarter ended March 31, from C$257 million or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John Benny and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

