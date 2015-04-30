Suncor says to soon complete planned oil sands coker inspections

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc said on Thursday it expects to complete annual inspections on two coker drums at the first of its two oil sands upgraders at its Fort McMurray, Alberta, project site “within the next few weeks”.

Speaking on a conference call, chief executive Steve Williams said work on the unit, which converts mined bitumen from the oil sands into synthetic crude oil, is progressing according to schedule.

Scheduled maintenance on a vacuum tower at its second upgrading complex will begin in the fall, Williams said. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)