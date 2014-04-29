FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suncor says oil sands upgrader maintenance complete, unit ramping up
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Suncor says oil sands upgrader maintenance complete, unit ramping up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, April 29 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc said on Tuesday it is restarting an upgrading unit at its Fort McMurray, Alberta, oil sands operations after completing planned maintenance on the unit that converts heavy bitumen from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.

Speaking after the company’s annual meeting, Suncor’s Chief Executive Steve Williams said he expects the U2 unit to return to full throughput next week following the turnaround that began March 11.

The upgrader was one of two at its project site with a combined capacity of about 350,000 barrels per day. (Reporting Nia Williams; Writing by Scott Haggett; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.