Suncor says contaminated water spill caused by frozen pipe
March 26, 2013

Suncor says contaminated water spill caused by frozen pipe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 26 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc said on Tuesday a pipe that broke after freezing was responsible for a spill of contaminated water at its main oil sands project site north of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Sneh Seetal, a spokeswoman for the company, said the four-inch pipe broke on Monday morning, releasing industrial waste water used for oil sands extraction and upgrading.

Suncor said the contaminated water flowed into a partially frozen outflow pond containing treated water. Seetal said the company does not know whether any of the contaminated water flowed into the Athabasca River.

Suncor’s operations have not been affected by the spill, she said.

