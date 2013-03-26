FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suncor releases water from oil sands pond into Athabasca River
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Suncor releases water from oil sands pond into Athabasca River

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, March 26 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc , Canada’s No. 1 oil producer, released water from a holding pond at its oil sands project into the Athabasca River, Alberta’s environment department said on Tuesday.

Alberta Environment said it does not yet know whether the water that was sent by pipe into the river contained toxic materials. Samples from the pond are being sent for analysis and it will take at least a day before results are returned.

Wayne Wood, a spokesman for Alberta Environment Minister Diana McQueen, said the volume of water sent into the river has not yet been determined.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.