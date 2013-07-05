FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suncor's average output from oil sands up in June
July 5, 2013 / 5:25 PM / 4 years ago

Suncor's average output from oil sands up in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s largest energy company, said Friday its average production from oil sands operations rose 34.4 percent to 293,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June from 218,000 bpd the previous month.

Suncor’s oil sands production numbers do not include its 12 percent share of the Syncrude Canada Ltd joint venture.

Suncor, the dominant Canadian oil sands producer, operates north of Fort McMurray, Alberta. In addition to its stake in Syncrude Canada, it has been expanding its steam-driven tar sands operation called Firebag.

