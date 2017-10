April 30 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s largest oil and natural gas producer, said on Tuesday it plans to increase its oil sands production by 100,000 barrels per day over the next four years through small-scale projects.

Suncor Chief Executive Steve Williams said on a conference call that the new production will come from debottlenecking projects at its northern Alberta oil sands operations and low-cost expansions of its mining and thermal oil sands assets.