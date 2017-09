VANCOUVER, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s Suncor Energy Inc said on Wednesday that it is moving ahead with its C$13.5 billion ($12.9 billion) Fort Hills oil sands project in Northern Alberta, with first oil production expected as soon as the fourth quarter of 2017.

The project, located some 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of Edmonton, Alberta, is a joint venture with France’s Total SA and diversified mining company Teck Resources .