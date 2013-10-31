FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suncor profit up on record output, higher crude price
October 31, 2013

Suncor profit up on record output, higher crude price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s largest oil and gas company, reported a 10 percent boost in its third-quarter profit on Wednesday, lifted by record production and higher crude prices.

Net profit in the quarter was C$1.7 billion, or C$1.13 per share. That compares with earnings of C$1.5 billion, or C$1.01 per share, in the third quarter of 2012.

Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, rose to C$1.4 billion, or 95 Canadian cents per share, up from C$1.3 billion, or 84 Canadian cents, in the year-ago quarter.

