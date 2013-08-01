FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suncor operating profit falls 25 pct, misses analyst expectations
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 2:21 AM / in 4 years

Suncor operating profit falls 25 pct, misses analyst expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s largest oil and gas company, said late on Wednesday its second-quarter operating profit fell 25 percent, missing analyst expectations by a penny.

Net income for the quarter was C$680 million ($661.45 million), or 45 Canadian cents per share, up from C$324 million, or 21 Canadian cents, in the second-quarter of 2012.

Operating profit, which excludes most one-time items, fell 25 percent to C$934 million, or 62 Canadian cents per share, down from C$1.25 billion, or 80 Canadian cents a share, in the year-prior quarter.

The result missed the average analyst forecast of the measure of 63 Canadian cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.