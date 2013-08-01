FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suncor Montreal refinery to process Canadian oil by year-end
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 2:31 PM / in 4 years

Suncor Montreal refinery to process Canadian oil by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc , Canada’s largest integrated oil company, said on Thursday that its 130,000 barrel per day Montreal refinery will be able to process up to 15,000 bpd of Western Canadian oil by year end.

Steve Williams, Suncor’s chief executive, said facilities at the refinery to allow crude by rail shipments will be complete by December.

The refinery, which currently relies on imported crudes, will eventually be able to handle as much as 30,000 bpd of Canadian oil. However, Williams said the actual amount it processes will depend on the price spread between Canadian and international oil.

