Suncor's Terra Nova restarts following ice shutdown
May 10, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

Suncor's Terra Nova restarts following ice shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 10 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc said on Thursday that oil production had resumed at the 54,000 barrel-per-day Terra Nova field offshore Newfoundland after it was shut down on Saturday due to local ice conditions.

Sneh Seetal, a spokesman for Canada’s largest oil producer and refiner, said the shutdown would not affect the company’s annual production target for its Eastern Canadian offshore fields of 50,000 to 55,000 bpd.

Suncor operates the field, which is 350 kilometers (217 miles) southeast of St. John‘s, Newfoundland. Its partners are Exxon Mobil Corp, Statoil ASA, Husky Energy Inc , Murphy Oil Corp, Mosbacher Operating Ltd and Chevron Corp

