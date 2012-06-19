FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suncor begins planned work at Terra Nova oil field
June 19, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

Suncor begins planned work at Terra Nova oil field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 19 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, said on Tuesday it has started planned maintenance at Terra Nova oil field off the coast of Newfoundland that will halt output from the 54,000 barrel per day field for about 21 weeks.

Suncor said in a notice posted on its website that work will include the replacement of a water injection swivel on the vessel that produces and stores Terra Nova’s oil as well as the replacement of subsea flow lines and risers.

