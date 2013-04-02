FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Regulator raises estimate for Terra Nova reserves by 21 pct
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 8:06 PM / in 4 years

Regulator raises estimate for Terra Nova reserves by 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, April 2 (Reuters) - The reserve estimate for Suncor Energy Inc Terra Nova field offshore Newfoundland has been raised by 21 percent, the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said on Tuesday.

The board said it now expects the field contains proved and probable reserves of 506 million barrels, up from its previous 419 million barrel estimate.

The board said it now expects the field, which currently produces just over 200,000 barrels per day, to operate until 2027, seven years more than it last estimated.

Suncor operates the field. Its partner include Exxon Mobil Corp, Statoil ASA, Husky Energy Inc, Murphy Oil Corp, Mosbacher Operating Ltd and Chevron Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.