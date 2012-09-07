FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suncor begins 6-week turnaround at oil sands upgrader unit
September 7, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 5 years ago

Suncor begins 6-week turnaround at oil sands upgrader unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc has begun a planned six-week maintenance turnaround on a vacuum tower for an upgrader at its northern Alberta oil sands operations, Sneh Seetal, a spokeswoman for the company, said on Friday.

The work will include shutting a coker unit at the project site, she said. The company did not say if the work will cut production at its oil sands operations.

Upgraders convert tar-like bitumen stripped from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.

