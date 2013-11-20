FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 20, 2013 / 10:55 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces 2014 capital spending plan and production outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc : * Announces 2014 capital spending plan and production outlook * Released its 2014 corporate guidance today, which includes $7.8 billion in

capital spending * Says total oil production year over year is expected to increase by

approximately 10 per cent * Oil sands production is expected to increase by over 14 per cent in 2014 * About $4.2 billion of 2014 capital spend expected to go towards growth

projects, with $1.9 billion earmarked for advancing oil sands projects * Says expect to drive co’s oil sands cash operating costs below $35 per barrel * 2014 guidance includes planned average production of 565,000 to 610,000

barrels of oil equivalent per day * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

