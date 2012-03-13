FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Suncor announces unplanned maintenance at oil sands unit
March 13, 2012 / 11:11 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Suncor announces unplanned maintenance at oil sands unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc, Canada’s largest oil sands producer, said one of its two upgraders at its oil sands facility, near Fort McMurray, Alberta, will be taken offline for unplanned maintenance.

The company said the upgrader would be taken offline due to a fractionator performance issue.

However, the maintenance work, which is expected to be completed in about five weeks, will not impact its annual production outlook, the company said in a statement.

Suncor expects to produce about 140,000 barrels per day during the maintenance period.

