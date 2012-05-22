Australia's Suncorp to join majors and issue covered bonds

SYDNEY, May 22 (Reuters) - Australian insurer and bank Suncorp is meeting investors to brief them on its plans for covered bond issuances as it looks to join the country’s top four banks in raising comparatively lower cost funds.

Suncorp, Australia’s fifth largest lender by assets, is poised to become the first regional lender to issue these bonds, which are typically backed by residential mortgages, since the country allowed banks to issue such securities last year.

“We are currently doing a road show in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this week for a covered bond. We are seeking investor feedback and based on that feedback we may be looking to issue shortly after the conclusion of the road show,” a Suncorp spokesman told Thomson Reuters.

Suncorp has hired Deutsche Bank and Barclays to structure a covered bond programme, a source close to the lender told IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Covered bonds are backed by a pool of assets that remain on the bank’s balance sheet, and should help lower funding costs for banks.

The big four banks have been active in the covered bond market leaning on it as global economic worries raised the cost of unsecured funding from term markets.

Australian banks are able to issue covered bonds worth up to 8 percent of their assets, which will see Suncorp able to raise up to $5 billion.

Suncorp said that while no decision had been made on the volume or tenure as yet, feedback has been encouraging so far.

Market participants had expressed concern that the emergence of covered bonds in Australia’s domestic market could further extend the funding gap between the four majors -- Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, National Bank of Australia , Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp -- and their second-tier rivals.

Covered bonds are backed with prime mortgages, meaning the smaller non-majors may not have enough assets to create sizeable and liquid bonds. They would have to pledge significant assets to collateral pools to secure Triple A status, effectively making the structure inaccessible to them, IFR reported. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)