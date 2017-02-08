SYDNEY Feb 9 Suncorp Group Ltd,
Australia's second-largest general insurer by market share, said
on Thursday it was considering "strategic alternatives" for its
life insurance division after reporting a 1.3 percent rise in
half-yearly net profit.
The options for the life insurance division could include a
sale or partnership arrangement, but no process has been
started, a Suncorp spokeswoman said.
Suncorp reported a net profit after tax of A$537 million
($410.16 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, up from
A$530 million a year earlier, after top-line growth of 4.3
percent. It forecast margins would grow in the second half and
raised its fully-franked interim dividend by 10 percent to
A$0.33 a share.
The Brisbane-based company said earnings from its life
insurance division, which has around a 5 percent share of the
Australian market, fell 52 percent to A$11 million in the first
half.
Australia's life insurers have faced rising claims rates and
more policy cancellations since Australian media in March last
year revealed the use of discredited methods to refuse
legitimate claims for insurance payouts.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is
considering the sale of its life insurance and wealth division,
with a book value of A$4.5 billion, while National Australia
Bank last year sold 80 percent of its life insurance
unit to Japan's Nippon Life for A$2.5 billion.
Australia is an attractive market for foreign insurers
because the population and economy are growing more quickly than
in most other developed markets and the regulatory regime is
more stable than in emerging markets, analysts say.
Suncorp's results were hit by natural hazard claims costs in
Australia and New Zealand of A$319 million for the first half,
A$19 million above its natural hazard allowance.
That includes the impact of a deadly earthquake in New
Zealand in November, as well as damage from storms in southern
Australia in November and December.
Suncorp, whose brands include AAMI, GIO, Shannons, Vero and
Apia, has surpassed its natural disaster budget at every
half-year result since 2013.
($1 = 1.3092 Australian dollars)
