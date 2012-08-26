FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Sundance agrees to lower $1.4 bln Hanlong offer
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 27, 2012 / 12:00 AM / in 5 years

Australia's Sundance agrees to lower $1.4 bln Hanlong offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australian miner Sundance Resources on Monday said it has accepted a lower takeover offer worth A$1.37 billion ($1.42 billion) from China’s Hanlong Group, a move that could potentially conclude a deal that has dragged on for a year.

The two firms agreed to a price of 45 cents a share compared with 57 cents earlier as iron ore prices near a three-year low.

Mining deals have cooled as demand from China falls, prompting global miners to cut jobs and put expansion plans on hold as they focus on arresting a slide in profits.

“The Board believes that the revised offer is worthy of putting to shareholders in light of several key considerations,” Sundance Chairman George Jones said in a statement.

The deal, which still needs funding support from China Development Bank and final approvals from the Cameroon and Congo governments, is expected to be completed by mid-December, Sundance said. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.