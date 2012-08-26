Australia's Sundance agrees to lower $1.4 bln Hanlong offer

SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Australian miner Sundance Resources on Monday said it has accepted a lower takeover offer worth A$1.37 billion ($1.42 billion) from China’s Hanlong Group, a move that could potentially conclude a deal that has dragged on for a year.

The two firms agreed to a price of 45 cents a share compared with 57 cents earlier as iron ore prices near a three-year low.

Mining deals have cooled as demand from China falls, prompting global miners to cut jobs and put expansion plans on hold as they focus on arresting a slide in profits.

“The Board believes that the revised offer is worthy of putting to shareholders in light of several key considerations,” Sundance Chairman George Jones said in a statement.

The deal, which still needs funding support from China Development Bank and final approvals from the Cameroon and Congo governments, is expected to be completed by mid-December, Sundance said. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)