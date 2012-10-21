Sundance says China's Hanlong obtains funding commitment

SYDNEY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australian iron ore miner Sundance Resources said on Monday that China’s Hanlong Group has secured a financing commitment from China Development Bank, an important step towards finalising a $1.4 billion takeover deal that has dragged on for a year.

Sundance said the bank has agreed to provide a debt facility of up to $1.022 billion, subject to credit approval processes.

Sundance added Hanlong had received a second commitment from Bank of Deyang Co Ltd to finance loans for the balance payable.

Sundance was targeted by Hanlong for its Mbalam iron ore project on the border of Cameroon and the Republic of Congo.

Sundance shares are scheduled to resume trading on Monday. They last traded at A$0.34, below Hanlong’s lowered offer of A$0.45. (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by John Mair)