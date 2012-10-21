FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sundance says China's Hanlong obtains funding commitment
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2012 / 10:41 PM / 5 years ago

Sundance says China's Hanlong obtains funding commitment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australian iron ore miner Sundance Resources said on Monday that China’s Hanlong Group has secured a financing commitment from China Development Bank, an important step towards finalising a $1.4 billion takeover deal that has dragged on for a year.

Sundance said the bank has agreed to provide a debt facility of up to $1.022 billion, subject to credit approval processes.

Sundance added Hanlong had received a second commitment from Bank of Deyang Co Ltd to finance loans for the balance payable.

Sundance was targeted by Hanlong for its Mbalam iron ore project on the border of Cameroon and the Republic of Congo.

Sundance shares are scheduled to resume trading on Monday. They last traded at A$0.34, below Hanlong’s lowered offer of A$0.45. (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.