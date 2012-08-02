FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Sundance says in talks with suitor Hanlong on price
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 2, 2012 / 4:30 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Sundance says in talks with suitor Hanlong on price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian miner Sundance Resources said on Thursday it is in discussions with takeover suitor, China’s Hanlong Group, over a “reasonable acquisition price,” suggesting the purchase price may fall.

On Wednesday, a Hanlong official said China had approved the one-year old deal, in a vote of confidence for a sector grappling with falling prices and weak demand as the global economy cools.

A separate official told Reuters the Chinese firm was seeking to negotiate a lower price since Sundance’s share price had fallen over 40 percent from the agreed price of A$0.57 per share which valued the company at A$1.74 billion. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.