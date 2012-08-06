China's Hanlong cuts Sundance takeover offer by 30 pct-source

SYDNEY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China’s Hanlong Group has cut its offer for Australian-listed miner Sundance Resources by 30 percent to A$1.2 billion ($1.27 billion) to reflect the weak commodities outlook, a source with direct knowledge said.

Hanlong and Sundance, which have been working on the deal for a year, are still in talks over the revised offer, the source said. The source declined to be named as talks are confidential.

The offer works out to 40 cents a share, a 19.4 percent premium to Sundance’s last closing price on July 31. The shares have been suspended until Thursday.

A Sundance spokeswoman in an email declined comment. ($1 = 0.9450 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)