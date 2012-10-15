Australia's Sundance optimistic on talks with Hanlong

MELBOURNE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian iron ore miner Sundance Resources is optimistic it will be able to conclude a sale of the company to China’s Hanlong Group in a $1.4 billion deal that has dragged on for a year, Sundance’s chairman said on Monday.

Hanlong, which cut its offer by a fifth in August, should have submitted a funding letter from China Development Bank by Oct 1, but holidays in China and failure to reach an agreement on conditions for the financing have delayed the process.

“We are working on it positively and we expect a positive outcome,” Sundance Chairman George Jones told Reuters.

Sundance shares have been suspended pending the outcome of the talks. They last traded at A$0.34 a third below Hanlong’s lowered offer of A$0.45. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)