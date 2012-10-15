FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Sundance optimistic on talks with Hanlong
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 15, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

Australia's Sundance optimistic on talks with Hanlong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Australian iron ore miner Sundance Resources is optimistic it will be able to conclude a sale of the company to China’s Hanlong Group in a $1.4 billion deal that has dragged on for a year, Sundance’s chairman said on Monday.

Hanlong, which cut its offer by a fifth in August, should have submitted a funding letter from China Development Bank by Oct 1, but holidays in China and failure to reach an agreement on conditions for the financing have delayed the process.

“We are working on it positively and we expect a positive outcome,” Sundance Chairman George Jones told Reuters.

Sundance shares have been suspended pending the outcome of the talks. They last traded at A$0.34 a third below Hanlong’s lowered offer of A$0.45. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.