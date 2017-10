MELBOURNE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sundance Resources shares leapt up 9 percent on Monday after its Chinese suitor Hanlong Group secured a long awaited financing commitment from China Development Bank for its year-old $1.4 billion bid for the aspiring iron ore miner.

Sundance shares opened at A$0.37, up 3 cents, compared with Hanlong’s offer of A$0.45 a share.