Sundance Catalog hires Lazard for sale - sources
April 30, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Sundance Catalog hires Lazard for sale - sources

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Sundance Catalog, a retailer owned by private equity firms and founded by Hollywood actor Robert Redford, was considering selling itself, among other options, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

The company’s owners, ACI Capital and Webster Capital, have hired Lazard to advise it in the sale.

The Salt Lake City, Utah-based company sells clothing, jewelry and furniture through a mail-order catalog and online. While the private equity firms have held the majority of the company since 2004, Redford still retains a stake.

Lazard, ACI Capital and Webster Capital declined to comment. Sundance Catalog could not be reached for a comment.

Sundance has earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- a measure of cash flow -- of roughly $13.5 million, according to one of the sources.

The company was considering several options, including a sale or a recapitalization, the source said.

Potential strategic buyers could include retailers such as Gap Inc, said a fourth source who is not involved in the deal. In 2008, Gap acquired women’s active sportswear company Athleta, which does the majority of its business online and through its catalog. A spokeswoman for Gap did not return a call seeking a comment.

Ascena Retail Group Inc, which owns brands for women and teenagers such as Dress Barn, Maurices and Justice, could also make a play, the fourth source said. A spokesman for Ascena Retail Group did not return calls and an email seeking a comment.

In addition to founding Sundance Catalog in 1989, Redford has also started the Sundance Film Festival, Sundance Institute and cable television’s Sundance Channel.

