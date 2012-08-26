PRESS DIGEST: Sunday British business - Aug 26

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Times

THOUSANDS OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS FACE RUIN A crackdown on incentives and fees paid by banks and insurers could cost more than 3,000 independent financial advisers their jobs over the next few months. A ban in sales commission, which takes effect on Jan. 1 and is designed to stamp out mis-selling claims, could wipe out at least 10 percent of Britain’s 28,000 advisory firms within months, the newspaper said.

DRUG FIRM CLINIGEN TO FLOAT ON AIM Clinigen, a supplier of drugs for medical trials, is likely to announce it will go public this week, which would make it the first pharmaceutical company to float in London for five years. The listing on London’s junior AIM market will value the group at about 170 million pounds and will net founder Andrew Leaver about 75 million pounds.

INVESTOR CRYSTAL AMBER MOOTS SALE OF TT ELECTRONICS Activist investor Crystal Amber said TT Electronics could be sold after the component maker reported a poor set of first-half results last week. The newspaper quoted a director of Crystal Amber, which owns a 5 percent stake, saying he thought the company was “highly vulnerable to an opportunistic bid approach”. TT Electronics declined to comment.

The Sunday Telegraph

QATARIS SEEK 25 PERCENT OF XSTRATA Qatar Holding is poised to raise it stake in Xstrata to 25 percent should the miner’s planned tie-up with Glencore collapse. Citing sources close to the bid, the newspaper said it understood that Qatar, which already owns 12 percent of Xstrata, could increase its stake to up to 25 percent, giving it a de facto veto over any future merger.

RBS POISED TO FLOAT DIRECT LINE Royal Bank of Scotland has ended talks to sell insurer Direct Line Group to private equity firms and will instead launch a flotation of the division within weeks. The state-owned bank has told prospective buyers, which included Blackstone Group, Bain Capital and KKR, that it will press ahead with an initial public offering.

BANKS TO SHARE 69 MILLION POUNDS FROM PEACOCKS COLLAPSE Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland are to share in a 69 million pounds ($109 million) return from the collapse of retailer Peacocks. The two banks - part of a 17 bank syndicate which had backed the store group - are likely to receive a payout of just over 51 pence in the pound from administrators.

LONMIN SEEKS BANKS DEAL Platinum miner Lonmin has asked its lenders Lloyds Banking Group, HSBC and Standard Chartered to waive a test of banking covenants that it will breach following the collapse of production at Marikana after clashes between striking miners and police. Sources close to the situation described the talks with lenders as “positive”, the newspaper said.

IHG TO RETAIN STAKE IN NEW YORK‘S BARCLAY HOTEL Intercontinental Hotels Group could retain an equity stake of as much as 20 percent to secure the sale of its Barclay hotel. It entered exclusive talks with a party, believed to be Middle Eastern investor Ghanim Bin Saad Al Saad, earlier this year, but negotiations stumbled over IHG’s requirement for a $100 million refurbishment of the New York hotel, the newspaper said.

RICHARD BRANSON OFFERS TO RUN WEST COAST FOR FREE Virgin owner Richard Branson has offered to run the West Coast line railway service on a not-for-profit basis for a few months after its contract ends in December to allow Parliament time to scrutinise the award of the franchise to rival FirstGroup.