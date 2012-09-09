PRESS DIGEST: Sunday British business - Sept 9

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - British newspapers carried the following business stories on Sunday: Sunday Times BLAIR‘S $1 MLN FOR THREE HOURS’ WORK Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is to be paid nearly $1 million for helping broker a deal for trader Glencore to improve its bid for miner Xstrata at a three-hour meeting at Claridge’s hotel in Mayfair. XSTRATA SHAREHOLDERS THREATEN TO REMOVE DIRECTORS Shareholders have warned directors at miner Xstrata they risk being removed if they block the 56 billion pound ($89.8 billion) merger with trader Glencore. UK TO SLASH ‘HALF OF RED TAPE’ The UK’s new business minister, Michael Fallon, will this week reveal plans to slash almost half the red tape that burdens small businesses as part of a stimulus package to try to kick-start the economy. STANSTED AUCTION TAKES OFF BAA, owner of London’s Stansted airport, has selected Deutsche Bank as lead adviser to handle the billion-pound sale of the Essex hub next month. EXPAT SCHOOLS FIRM RECEIVES BID APPROACH World Class Learning, which runs a chain of international schools in the United States, the Middle East and Europe, has asked corporate finance firm Lincoln International to review its strategic options after receiving an unsolicited takeover approach, which could see it sold for more than 200 million pounds. Sunday Telegraph EAST COAST MAIN LINE TO BE RE-PRIVATISED The process for returning the East Coast rail line, which was renationalised in 2009, to private hands will begin next month, as seven major contracts - one-third of the UK’s rail franchises - come to the market at the same time. XSTRATA CEO IN LINE FOR 38 MLN STG GLENCORE PAYOUT Mick Davis, the chief executive of miner Xstrata, is likely to receive a payoff of at least 8 million pounds and could cash in company shares worth up to 30 million pounds if Glencore is successful in its takeover bid launched on Friday. GOVERNMENT TO BACK KEY INDUSTRIES The UK government will pledge millions of pounds of support for key industries including aerospace, car manufacturing and life sciences in an attempt to answer demands for a clear growth strategy. BIG SOCIETY FUND IN 40 MLN STG DEAL BOOST Big Society Capital, the government’s social enterprise investment fund, will announce this week that it has invested nearly 40 million pounds in new businesses in its first six months. EDF CONSIDERS NUCLEAR EXTENSION EDF Energy is considering keeping two UK nuclear power stations that are scheduled to close in 2016, Hunterston B and Hinkley Point B, open for another decade.