Arizona power plant operator Sundevil Power files for bankruptcy

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sundevil Holdings Holdings LLC, which operates two gas-fired power plants in Gila Bend, Arizona filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday, according to court documents.

The company, owned by private equity firm Wayzata Investment Partners, listed $100 million to $500 million of both assets and liabilities in its filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

The company said it would seek court approval to borrow $45 million to support its operations during its bankruptcy. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)