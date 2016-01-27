FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Greenlight Capital reports 6.8 pct stake in SunEdison - SEC filing (Jan. 25)
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 27, 2016 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Greenlight Capital reports 6.8 pct stake in SunEdison - SEC filing (Jan. 25)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first bullet of the Jan. 25 item to say Greenlight Capital’s stake in SunEdison is 6.8 percent, not 4 percent)

Jan 27 (Reuters) - SunEdison Inc : * Greenlight Capital, Inc. reports 6.8 pct stake in SunEdison Inc, as of January 15, 2016 - SEC filing * Greenlight Capital- from January 15-25, greenlight engaged in discussions with representatives of SunEdison’s board on the composition of the board * Greenlight Capital- proposed that the company appoint a person designated by Greenlight to the board as an independent director * Greenlight Capital- to date, no understanding has been reached between Greenlight and the company with respect to these issues * Greenlight Capital- may seek additional calls and meetings with members of the board and/or senior management of SunEdison * Greenlight - Greenlight also had discussions with SunEdison on performance of Co’s senior management team,issuances of equity,equity-linked securities * Greenlight Capital - may make recommendations that may relate to changes in strategic direction of SunEdison, changes to board, senior management * Greenlight Capital - may make recommendations that may relate to sale of assets or other extraordinary corporate deals,including sale of SunEdison

* Source text for Eikon (1.usa.gov/1ZZKLsg) * Further company coverage (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.