SunEdison seeks examiner to probe recent transactions
#Funds News
April 21, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

SunEdison seeks examiner to probe recent transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - SunEdison Inc asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday to appoint an independent examiner to review recent transactions, although the company said it is not aware of any particular wrongdoing.

The company cited in the request a subpoena it received from the U.S. Department of Justice related to financing activity, an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a lawsuit filed against it by TerraForm Global Inc, one of its affiliates.

SunEdison, once the fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday after a short-lived but aggressive binge of debt-fueled acquisitions proved unsustainable. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

