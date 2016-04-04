Debt-heavy SunEdison looking to sell India assets- Mint

MUMBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc is looking to sell all of its India assets or find partners for them, the Mint newspaper said on Monday, after reports that it was planning to file for bankruptcy protection in the coming weeks.

Last year heavily indebted SunEdison won a bid to sell solar power in India at what was then a record low tariff.

“We are working with various potential equity partners for our projects because of the overall liquidity crunch,” Pashupathy Gopalan, president Asia Pacific at SunEdison, told Mint. (bit.ly/1W4lwRS)

Gopalan’s office did not immediately respond to questions submitted by Reuters.