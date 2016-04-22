FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt SunEdison to keep India expansion plans -Asia head
April 22, 2016

Bankrupt SunEdison to keep India expansion plans -Asia head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. renewable energy company SunEdison Inc expects to finalise within two months partners for around 1.7 gigawatts of planned projects in India, its Asia head told Reuters on Friday, hours after the company filed for bankruptcy protection at home.

Apart from looking for partners for specific projects, the company will consider an equity partner for SunEdison’s India business as a whole, Pashupathy Gopalan, president of SunEdison Asia Pacific, said by telephone from New York.

India accounts for a fifth of SunEdison’s total business and is its largest market outside its home base.

SunEdison, once the fastest-growing U.S. renewable energy company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday after a short-lived but aggressive binge of debt-fueled acquisitions proved unsustainable. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

