October 2, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Four people injured in blast at Texas SunEdison plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Four people were injured on Friday in a small explosion at an industrial plant in Pasadena, Texas used by solar company SunEdison Inc, emergency management officials said.

SunEdison representatives were not immediately available to comment.

A neighboring plant owned by Albemarle Corp, a specialty chemicals company, was initially identified as the site of the blast by police quoted on local TV stations.

An Albemarle official said there was no incident at its facility. (Reporting By Houston Newsroom; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
