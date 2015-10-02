UPDATE 1-Four people injured in blast at Texas SunEdison plant

(Adds cause of fire, explosion)

HOUSTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Four people were injured on Friday in a small explosion at an industrial plant in Pasadena, Texas used by solar company SunEdison Inc, emergency management officials said.

A fire and explosion happened after silane, a flammable gas, was released from a pipeline being worked on, according to a community safety alert. There were emissions of silicon dioxide but the fire was extinguished and there was no danger posed to the public.

SunEdison said it was gathering information about the accident.

A neighboring plant owned by Albemarle Corp, a specialty chemicals company, was initially identified as the site of the blast by police quoted on local TV stations.

An Albemarle official said there was no incident at its facility. (Reporting By Houston Newsroom; Editing by Grant McCool and Bill Rigby)