FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BTG Pactual, Brazil's Patria to sue SunEdison on deal -Valor
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 25, 2016 / 2:48 PM / 2 years ago

BTG Pactual, Brazil's Patria to sue SunEdison on deal -Valor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Grupo BTG Pactual SA and Patria Investimentos Ltda will take U.S. energy company SunEdison Inc to court over a power company sale that fell through, Valor Econômico newspaper said on Thursday.

Without naming sources, Valor said BTG Pactual and Patria, a private equity firm, were seeking $150 million as compensation for investments they made to ready Latin American Power for sale to SunEdison, which both sides of the deal valued at $733 million last year.

After SunEdison lost 70 percent of its value due to financial losses and failing confidence in its $2.2 billion purchase of a solar energy company, management said in October that it would pull out of the deal with the BTG Pactual-Patria consortium, Valor said.

The report said BTG and Patria managed to get a U.S. court to restrict SunEdison from liquidating any of its assets at below market value, which remains in force until today.

BTG Pactual, Patria and SunEdison did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.