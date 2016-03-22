FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SunEdison in talks for debtor-in-possession financing - Debtwire
March 22, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Troubled solar company SunEdison Inc is in talks with holders of its second-lien loans to fund a debtor-in-possession financing facility, Debtwire reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The talks this week have focused on providing the company with about $300 million in new liquidity, Debtwire reported.

“We decline to comment on rumors and speculation,” SunEdison spokesman Ben Harborne said in an email. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
