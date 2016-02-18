SunEdison to sell plant in Malaysia, close Texas facility

Feb 18 (Reuters) - SunEdison Inc said it would sell a facility in Malaysia that produces silicon wafers and close a polysilicon manufacturing plant in Texas, blaming Chinese tariffs on polysilicon manufactured in the United States.

As a result of these actions, the company said it expected to record $266 million in impairment charges and $171 million in other restructuring charges in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31.

The Texas closure would affect 180 jobs, the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)