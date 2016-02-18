FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-SunEdison closes Texas factory, to sell plant in Malaysia
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-SunEdison closes Texas factory, to sell plant in Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

Feb 18 (Reuters) - SunEdison Inc said it closed a polysilicon factory in Texas after China imposed a 53.6 percent tariff on polysilicon manufactured in the United States, and planned to sell a silicon wafer factory in Malaysia.

The company said on Thursday it expected to record $266 million in impairment charges and $171 million in other restructuring charges for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

The Pasadena, Texas plant was closed on Feb. 16, SunEdison said. The closure would affect 180 jobs, it added.

The company said it would also convert its Portland, Oregon plant into a research & development and training facility, affecting about 40 jobs.

The factory in Kuching, Malaysia would be sold to China-based LONGi Silicon Materials Corp and the deal is expected to close in March, SunEdison said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.