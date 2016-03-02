SunEdison suspends quarterly dividends on preferred stock

March 2 (Reuters) - SunEdison Inc said on Wednesday it suspended payment of quarterly dividends on its preferred stock, two days after the embattled solar company delayed filing its annual report amid an internal investigation into its financial position.

The company’s shares were down 11.7 percent at $1.58 after the bell. They had closed up 19.3 percent in regular trading.

SunEdison said it suspended payment of quarterly dividends on its 6.75 percent series A perpetual convertible preferred stock.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citigroup and UBS have balked at providing loans they had committed to fund TerraForm Power Inc's , SunEdison's yield company, takeover of some of Vivint Solar Inc's assets. (on.wsj.com/218xkl1)

The banks have told SunEdison its failure to provide them with up-to-date financial statements means it hasn’t fulfilled a condition of the loan agreement, the Journal reported, citing sources.

SunEdison said on Monday the internal investigation is based on allegations by former executives concerning the company’s anticipated financial position disclosed to the board. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)