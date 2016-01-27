FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

SunEdison gives Einhorn's Greenlight Capital a board seat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc , which has been under pressure from David Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital to sell some of its assets or even the entire company, added a former partner from the hedge fund to its board.

Claire Gogel will join SunEdison’s board as an independent director, effective immediately, the company said on Wednesday.

Under a deal with Greenlight, SunEdison also agreed to amend its bylaws such that it will not be allowed to issue equity for a period of two years without the approval of nearly all of its board members. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

