CORRECTED-Greenlight Capital seeks SunEdison board seat, sale of company
#Funds News
January 25, 2016 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Greenlight Capital seeks SunEdison board seat, sale of company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph of the Jan. 25 item to say Greenlight Capital’s stake in SunEdison is 6.8 percent, not 4 percent)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - David Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital said it has been in talks with SunEdison Inc for a board seat and seeks to make some changes at the company, including sales of assets or even the company.

The hedge fund also said it had a 6.8 percent stake in SunEdison as of Jan. 15, according to a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1ZZKLsg)

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Sunedison would give Greenlight Capital a board seat, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

