Nov 23 (Reuters) - Troubled U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc said Chief Financial Officer Brian Wuebbels will assume additional roles of Chief Executive at its yield cos, TerraForm Power Inc and TerraForm Global Inc.

SunEdison also appointed Rebecca Cranna as CFO at both its yield cos, effective immediately. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)