SunEdison CFO asked to leave

May 12 (Reuters) - Bankrupt solar company SunEdison Inc terminated the employment of Chief Financial Officer Brian Wuebbels and said it would delay filing its 10-Q report for the quarter ended March 31.

The company said it has given Wuebbels a 30-day notice period, during which he will be an adviser to the company’s Chief Restructuring Officer, John Dubel.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April after a short-lived but aggressive binge of debt-fueled acquisitions that proved unsustainable. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)