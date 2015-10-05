FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-SunEdison to cut 15 pct of its workforce
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-SunEdison to cut 15 pct of its workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc said it would cut about 15 percent of its global workforce as part of a restructuring plan to integrate the businesses it bought recently.

The company had about 7,260 employees as of Dec. 31, 2014, according to a filing in March.

The company will incur a related charge of $30 million to $40 million, which will be recorded in the third quarter of 2015 and through the first quarter of 2016.

Most of these charges are expected to be paid by the end of the fourth quarter of 2016, SunEdison said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

SunEdison’s stock has been under pressure since mid-July as investors questioned the solar company’s liquidity after its purchase of Vivint Solar Inc.

TerraForm Power Inc, a unit of SunEdison, said in July it would buy 930 megawatt of wind power plants from Invenergy Wind LLC for $2 billion. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.