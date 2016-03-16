FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SunEdison delays filing annual report for second time
March 16, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

SunEdison delays filing annual report for second time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Solar company SunEdison Inc said on Wednesday it had delayed filing its annual report beyond the extended due date of March 15 after identifying material weaknesses in its financial reporting controls.

SunEdison said earlier this month it had delayed filing its annual report as a result of an internal investigation into its financial position.

That investigation has not been finalized, SunEdison said on Wednesday.

The latest delay is mainly the result of problems with new financial information technology, the company said.

SunEdison “yieldco” TerraForm Power Inc also said it had delayed filing its annual report. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

