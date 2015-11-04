FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SunEdision to supply cheapest solar power in India-govt official
November 4, 2015

SunEdision to supply cheapest solar power in India-govt official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S.-based SunEdision Inc has won a bid to sell solar power in India at a record low tariff of 4.63 rupees ($0.0706) per kilowatt-hour, an Indian government official said, which could make the renewable energy cheaper than fossil fuel-derived electricity.

The company won the auction for a 500 megawatt project in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, Upendra Tripathy, new and renewable energy secretary, told Reuters on Wednesday.

The previous low was 5.05 rupees per kilowatt-hour, he said.

SunEdision could not immediately be reached for comments outside regular U.S. business hours.

$1 = 65.6075 Indian rupees Reporting by Krishna N. Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
