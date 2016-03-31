FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SunEdison served DoJ subpoena on Vivint Solar deal
March 31, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

SunEdison served DoJ subpoena on Vivint Solar deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - SunEdison Inc said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking details on some financing activities related to its failed deal to buy Vivint Solar Inc.

The struggling solar company, in a regulatory filing on Thursday, said the DoJ had also sought information on the “conduct of a former non-executive employee who is alleged to have committed wrongdoing in connection with the Vivint termination negotiations.”

Solar panel installer Vivint terminated the deal early in March after SunEdison failed to close on the planned acquisition. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

