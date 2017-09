NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global, companies created to hold renewable assets by SunEdison Inc, have hired financial and legal advisors to prepare and develop contingency plans for a possible SunEdison bankruptcy, according to a spokesman for the companies.

SunEdison said on Friday it was in talks for potential debtor-in-possession financing to help it through a bankruptcy with some of its first and second lien lenders.