FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of SunEdison Semiconductor rise 17 pct in debut
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Shares of SunEdison Semiconductor rise 17 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Shares of SunEdison Semiconductor Pte Ltd rose as much as 17 percent in their debut, valuing the manufacturer of silicon wafers at about $615.5 million.

The IPO raised about $93.6 million after 7.2 million ordinary shares were priced at $13 each, the low-end of the expected price range.

Solar company SunEdison Inc decided to spin off its semiconductor business last year to focus on the high-margin solar power business amid persistent low demand for its semiconductors.

Shares of SunEdison Semiconductor opened at $15 and touched a high of $15.25.

Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co are the lead book-running managers for the offering. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.